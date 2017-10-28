“I will involve the youth in leadership positions if I’m elected” – Bode George

A contestant in the national chairmanship election of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George has said he would use his position – if elected – to ensure proper mentorship of youth for leadership and governance.

Highlights: George stated this while interfacing with the chairmen of the PDP in the 36 states of the country at the Druz Resort and Events Centre in Abuja, as part of his ongoing nationwide consultations with party stakeholders across board.

He noted that one of the of the visions of the founding fathers of the party was to promote popular participation in the governance of the country by all groups including the youth adding that it was very important to create a platform to effectively mentor them for leadership and governance.

“We cannot afford to make mistakes now. We must get it right, be fair and just to all and keep connected to the people. They are our strength and God helping us, the party shall be victorious in the next elections.

“And now is the time to begin to mentor our youth and raise from among them a crop of credible, resourceful, dynamic and patriotic leaders. If I am elected, I will involve the youth in leadership positions including putting them in various committees where they will learn the ropes and gain the necessary experience to become good leaders.”

Responding, the chairman of the State Chairmen’s Forum, Obong Paul Ekpo, who doubles as the state chairman of the party in Akwa Ibom, commended George for his courage and exemplary service to the party even as he promised that George’s message would be taken home by the chairmen to stakeholders in their respective States.