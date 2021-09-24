Iconic artist -Nelly- named the ‘I Am Hip Hop’ award recipient for the 2021 ‘Bet Hip Hop Awards’

The 16th annual ‘BET Hip Hop Awards’ premieres on Wednesday 5 October at 2:00 WAT/ 3:00 CAT
BET has announced DOUBLE DIAMOND SELLING SUPERSTAR rapper and entrepreneur Nelly as the ‘BET Hip Hop Awards’ recipient of the 2021 “I Am Hip Hop” Award. From chart-topping hits that include “Hot in Herre,” “Dilemma” (feat. Kelly Rowland), “Country Grammar,” “Ride Wit Me,” and “Cruise” (with Florida Georgia Line), to his popular fashion line “Apple Bottoms,” to starring in the hit series Real Husbands of Hollywood, and his own reality show Nellyville, the charismatic, multi-platinum music icon will be celebrated for his massive contributions to music and the culture at large. The 2021 ‘BET Hip Hop Awards’ will air from the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta, GA, and will premiere 06 October 2021 on BET Africa (DStv Channel 129, GoTV Channel 21) at 02:00 WAT/03:00 CATand repeats at 19:00 WAT/ 20:00 CAT on the same day.
Monde Twala, Senior Vice President and General Manager of ViacomCBS Networks Africa and Peer Lead BET International commented, “Congratulations to Nelly for well deserved recognition of the “I am HIP HOP Award”. The BET Hip Hop Awards continues to celebrate and recognise the best in Hip Hop culture and we look forward to continuing the elevation of black culture, black excellence, black entertainment and hip hop culture globally. We wish all our nominees across Africa, UK, Europe, South America and beyond the best at this year’s awards.”
“I am honoured to receive this award and humbled to be in such great company of past artists who have received this award,” said Nelly, this year’s I Am Hip Hop Award recipient. “I have been blessed to work with some incredible people in my career, making 22 years go by in the blink of an eye. This award isn’t just about Nelly; it is about my fans, BET, and the people that continue to support me and allow me to do what I love to do.”
Nigeria’s Ladipoe and South Africa’s Nasty C fly the African flag high as previously announced nominees for the 2021 Best International Flow category.
Previously announced nominees include Cardi B, Lil Durk, and Megan Thee Stallion, leading the pack with nine nominations each, followed by Drake with an impressive eight nods. Tyler, The Creator and Metro Boomin tie for third-most nominations securing four nods each. Other notable nominees include 21 Savage, DJ Khaled, J. Cole, and Pooh Shiesty, who received three each. Bia, Chris Brown, Doja Cat, Jay Z, Lil Nas X, Migos, Nicki Minaj, Roddy Ricch, Saweetie, Young Thug, and Yung Bleu received two nominations. For the full list of nominees, selected by a voting academy of esteemed music industry insiders, click HERE.
See below for the complete list of 2021 “BET HIP HOP AWARDS” Official Nominees:
BEST INTERNATIONAL FLOW
LADIPOE (NIGERIA)
NASTY C (SOUTH AFRICA)
XAMÃ (BRAZIL)
LAYLOW (FRANCE)
GAZO (FRANCE)
LITTLE SIMZ (UK)
DAVE (UK)
HIP HOP ALBUM OF THE YEAR
A GANGSTA’S PAIN (MONEYBAGG YO)
CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST (TYLER, THE CREATOR)
CULTURE III (MIGOS)
GOOD NEWS (MEGAN THEE STALLION)
KHALED KHALED (DJ KHALED)
SAVAGE MODE II (21 SAVAGE & METRO BOOMIN)
THE OFF-SEASON (J. COLE)
SONG OF THE YEAR
BACK IN BLOOD PRODUCED BY YC (POOH SHIESTY FEAT. LIL DURK)
LATE AT NIGHT PRODUCED BY MUSTARD (RODDY RICCH)
LAUGH NOW CRY LATER.PRODUCED BY G. RY, CARDOGOTWINGS, ROGET CHAHAYED & YUNG EXCLUSIVE (DRAKE FEAT. LIL DURK)
UP PRODUCED BY YUNG DZA, SEAN ISLAND, DJ SWANQO (CARDI B)
WAP PRODUCED BY AYO & KEYZ (CARDI B FEAT. MEGAN THEE STALLION)
WHOLE LOTTA MONEY (REMIX) PRODUCED BY LONDON JAE, BEATGODZ, TEE ROMANO (BIA FEAT. NICKI MINAJ)
HIP HOP ARTIST OF THE YEAR
CARDI B
DRAKE
J. COLE
LIL BABY
MEGAN THEE STALLION
TYLER, THE CREATOR
BEST HIP HOP VIDEO
CARDI BUP
CARDI B FEAT. MEGAN THEE STALLIONWAP
CHRIS BROWN & YOUNG THUG GO CRAZY
DRAKE FEAT. LIL DURKLAUGH NOW CRY LATER
LIL NAS XMONTERO (CALL ME BY YOUR NAME)
SAWEETIE FEAT. DOJA CATBEST FRIEND
BEST NEW HIP HOP ARTIST
BLXST
COI LERAY
DON TOLIVER
MORRAY
POOH SHIESTY
YUNG BLEU
BEST COLLABORATION
21 SAVAGE & METRO BOOMIN FEAT. DRAKEMR. RIGHT NOW
BIA FEAT. NICKI MINAJWHOLE LOTTA MONEY (REMIX)
CARDI B FEAT. MEGAN THEE STALLIONWAP
DJ KHALED FEAT. LIL BABY & LIL DURKEVERY CHANCE I GET
DRAKE FEAT. LIL DURKLAUGH NOW CRY LATER
POOH SHIESTY FEAT. LIL DURKBACK IN BLOOD
BEST DUO OR GROUP
21 SAVAGE & METRO BOOMIN
CHRIS BROWN & YOUNG THUG
CITY GIRLS
FUTURE & LIL UZI VERT
LIL BABY & LIL DURK
MIGOS
BEST LIVE PERFORMER
BUSTA RHYMES
CARDI B
DABABY
DOJA CAT
MEGAN THEE STALLION
TYLER, THE CREATOR
LYRICIST OF THE YEAR
BENNY THE BUTCHER
DRAKE
J. COLE
LIL BABY
MEGAN THEE STALLION
NAS
VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
COLE BENNETT
COLIN TILLEY
DAVE MEYERS
DIRECTOR X
HYPE WILLIAMS
MISSY ELLIOTT
DJ OF THE YEAR
CHASE B
D NICE
DJ CASSIDY
DJ DRAMA
DJ ENVY
DJ JAZZY JEFF
DJ SCHEME
KAYTRANADA
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
DJ KHALED
HIT-BOY
METRO BOOMIN
MUSTARD
THE ALCHEMIST
TYLER, THE CREATOR
HUSTLER OF THE YEAR
CARDI B
DRAKE
LIL BABY
MEGAN THEE STALLION
SAWEETIE
YUNG BLEU
BEST HIP HOP PLATFORM
COMPLEX
GENIUS
HIP HOP DX
HOT NEW HIPHOP
THE BREAKFAST CLUB
THE SHADE ROOM
WORLDSTAR HIPHOP
XXL
SWEET 16: BEST FEATURED VERSE
CARDI BTYPE SHIT (MIGOS FEAT. CARDI B)
DRAKEHAVIN’ OUR WAY (MIGOS FEAT. DRAKE)
JAY-ZWHAT IT FEELS LIKE (NIPSEY HUSSLE FEAT. JAY-Z)
LIL DURKBACK IN BLOOD (POOH SHIESTY FT. LIL DURK)
MEGAN THE STALLIONON ME (REMIX) (LIL BABY FT. MEGAN THEE STALLION)
RODDY RICCHLEMONADE (REMIX) (INTERNET MONEY FEAT. DON TOLIVER & RODDY RICCH)
IMPACT TRACK
BLACK THOUGHTTHOUGHT VS EVERYBODY
LIL NAS XMONTERO (CALL ME BY YOUR NAME)
LIL BABY & KIRK FRANKLIN WE WIN
MEEK MILL FEAT. LIL DURKPAIN AWAY
NIPSEY HUSSLE FEAT. JAY-ZWHAT IT FEELS LIKE
RAPSODY12 PROBLEMS
