Icons outdo themselves as they gift Laycon N12M Benz

The Big Brother Naija fans this year continue to prove that they are no joke. The logic behind the love they have shown their favourite housemates is, at this point, hard to explain; but such is the sort of star power the Big Brother Naija platform creates.

The rivalry between these separate fan bases has spurred a competition to see who the loudest and most loyal fanbase is. As a result, fans have been backed into a corner where they have to show out and prove, using actions rather than words, that they truly are the most ballin’ community.

This has been the case this year, as fans have taken to Twitter to reiterate their love and admiration for their faves incessantly. However, the strongest fan bases have taken their devotion a step further, and have not only created opportunities for their faves but downright given them cash and property gifts.

Last night, BBN winner Olamilekan Moshood Agbeleshe, popularly known as Laycon, was the latest benefactor of this devout fan demonstration, as he received a car gift for his birthday.

The music artiste celebrated his 27th birthday on Sunday 8th November, and as a proverbial grand finale was gifted a Mercedes Benz worth N12 million. This gesture was reminiscent of the birthday of fellow BBN Lock-Down housemate, Dorothy, who barely two weeks ago also received a similar gift, a Benz to be precise.

Both housemates had a lavish party thrown for them. Both housemates’ parties had a slew of notable guests in attendance, a lot of which were fellow housemates. Both parties had a lot of media coverage and trended online, and of course, both parties were more of an event than an actual birthday party.

These parties have become somewhat of a competition, and the more lavish a housemate is treated, the more bragging rights that the fan base has. In all, it was a beautiful celebration with the big winner being Laycon- again.

