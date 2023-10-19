ICPC reveals it recovered ₦655 billion in four years; CBN calls for application of courier service providers for mail handling | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Sanwo-Olu introduces Lagos $100m Film City, promises job opportunities

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss

Sanwo-Olu presents Lagos $100m Film City, promises job opportunities

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, spoke confidently about establishing the $100m Lagos Film City; he envisioned that the city, built in Epe, would attract multiple economic growth and investments.

The governor has high hopes for the city, which covers 100 hectares and will be built on a Private Public Partnership (PPP) scheme.

The governor stated that the creation of the Film City would be a testament to the support of arts as it helps shape and encourage the dreams of actors, actresses, and filmmakers.

CBN calls for the application of courier service providers for mail distribution, handling

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has opened its doors for proposals from courier service providers.

The Apex Bank has released a public statement announcing that all who are registered as business conductors in Nigeria and are equipped with experience in handling corporate courier services can now apply for the pre-qualification of the provision of their services to the bank.

According to the published statement by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the service period of this partnership will only be for three years, during which the courier service providers would maintain two mail rooms and mail distribution services at its administrative offices in Abuja and Lagos.

The job role also includes mail handling services at all CBN branches, currency centres, learning centres in Lagos, and its International Training Institute in Abuja.

Chinese government finance the completion of Abuja-Kano, Port-Harcourt-Maiduguri Railways

The Chinese government, headed by President Xi Jinping, has vowed to fund and complete the Abuja-Kano, Port-Harcourt-Maiduguri railways in a meeting with President Bola Tinubu, whom Vice President Kashim Shettima represents.

According to the statement, since the project’s launch, the Chinese govt has yet to release funds for the construction of the railways.

The effects of this recent meeting, however, have ensured that China will pay 85% of the finances for the construction while Nigeria will provide the rest of the needed funds.

We recorded ₦19 billion losses – Guinness debunks rumours of exit from the Nigerian market

The management of Guinness Nigeria Plc has debunked the rumours about the brewery company wanting to exit the Nigerian economy after 74 years.

The brewery company stated that the unexpected economic downturn critically damaged the business despite its decision to stand firm against the hardship.

John Musunga, the CEO and managing director of Guinness, spoke out to debunk rumours that the industry would leave the country.

“The company has been in the Nigerian market for 74 years, we’re part and parcel of the Nigerian economy, and we have no intention whatsoever to exit the country,” he said.

ICPC reveals it recovered ₦655 billion in four years

Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, the outgoing Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), submitted the records of his achievement upon leaving office.

It showed that the commission was efficient in its tasks as it recovered ₦655 billion stolen funds in four years.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) stated that some of its highlights were ₦104.696 billion in cash through enforcement and ₦450.999 billion in restrained, seized and forfeited assets.