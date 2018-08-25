ICYMI: Saraki, Tambuwal clash with Tinubu; Miyetti Allah leader threatens to force Saraki out of office | Top 10 stories this week

These were the top ten stories that drove the conversation this week:

National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, bared his mind on the recent defections in the polity, as he alleged that the bigwigs who left the party recently did so because the APC could not offer them what they wanted.

Tinubu said Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki and Sokoto Governor, Aminu Tambuwal’s exit from the broom party were compelled by ‘galloping yet blind ambitions.’

Following allegations by the APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, that the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki left the ruling party for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), because of his lust for the office of the President, the former Kwara governor reacted to the allegations.

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto, on Monday, in reaction to the allegations by the Bola Tinubu said he has all it takes to challenge President Muhammadu Buhari for the Presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the 2019 election.

In similar vein, the Government of Rivers described as unfair the comment by the APC National Leader, that Governor Nyesom Wike lured his Sokoto counterpart, Aminu Tambuwal to join the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) with the promise of getting him the party’s presidential ticket.

An Owerri high court on Friday granted the unconditional release of 114 women alleged to be members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) women wing, who were arrested penultimate Friday for demanding in protest, the release of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) called for the immediate arrest and prosecution of leaders of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN), over comments credited to its member on threats to forcefully remove the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, should he not reisgn his position as head of the red chamber.

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue, on Friday, raised an alarm over an alleged plot to abduct and kill him.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday shunned protocol and walked 800metres from the Eid-praying ground in Daura to his private residence, an action the Presidency has termed; ‘a demonstration of his fitness to run for a second term.’

The Government of Lagos announced a shut down of the Third Mainland bridge commencing from midnight of August 23 to midnight of August 26, for investigative maintenance test.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Friday accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of leaking its official correspondences to the public, describing it as totally unacceptable.

The Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) suspended the bye-election for the Port Harcourt Constituency lll State Assembly seat held Aug. 18 in Rivers, citing widespread violence and wanton disruption of the electoral process.