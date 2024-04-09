Infinix NOTE 40 Pro vs. Redmi NOTE 13 Pro: The Ultimate Mid-Range Smartphone Showdown

The battle for supremacy in the mid-range smartphone market is fiercer than ever, with brands pushing the envelope to offer premium features at accessible prices. The introduction of the Infinix NOTE 40 Pro and the Redmi NOTE 13 Pro has stirred considerable debate among tech enthusiasts. Both smartphones aim to offer premium experiences at mid-range prices, but how do they stack up against each other in aspects crucial to Nigerian users?

Battery:

The Redmi Note 13 Pro is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and supports 67W charging. However, the Infinix NOTE 40 Pro with its charging capabilities edges the Redmi Note 13 Pro capabilities. With the introduction of its first self-developed power management chip- Cheetah XI, the Infinix Note 40 Pro offers an impressive 70W multi-speed fast charging, allowing for a 50% charge in just 16 minutes using hyper mode, which is a remarkable feat. This feature is a game-changer in Nigeria, where fast and efficient charging is essential due to erratic power supply. The ability to charge rapidly and the convenience of wireless charging set the Infinix NOTE 40 Pro apart, highlighting its pioneering approach to meeting consumer needs.

Also, the Note 40 Pro introduces a rare feature in its price range: 20W wireless magnetic charging. This feature is further enhanced by Infinix’s magnetic accessories – MagCase, MagPad, and MagPower. At a time when other phone brands like Apple and Samsung are progressively eliminating chargers from their packaging, Infinix’s approach undoubtedly wins consumers’ favour.

Design/Display:

It is no news that the Redmi Note 13 pro incorporating a 120hz AMOLED screen and 1080p resolution has set a new standard in smartphone display, the introduction of a 3D curved AMOLED screen display with a 120Hz refresh rate in the Infinix Note 40 however provides a new level of display feature. Infinix has truly raised the bar and brought a new level of innovation to the industry. Moreover, the Infinix NOTE 40 Series might be the only mid-range smartphone series that offers a leather vegan design in its class, making premium features accessible to everyone.

For Nigerian users, who value both style and substance, Infinix’s approach to design and display innovation is particularly appealing, blending luxury with innovative technology.

OS

Infinix NOTE 40 Pro runs on Android 14, which is the latest iteration of Google’s operating system. This version brings enhanced privacy controls, improved performance, and new features designed to streamline the user experience. Redmi NOTE 13 Pro, on the other hand, operates on Android 13. While still a robust and feature-rich OS, Android 13 may not offer some of the latest enhancements found in Android 14.

For Nigerian users, the advancements in Android 14 could mean more efficient data management, which is crucial due to the varying internet speeds and costs of data. Additionally, Android 14’s improved power efficiency features, help users to maximize their device’s battery life.

The Infinix NOTE 40 Pro, with its newer OS, may offer a slightly longer lifespan in terms of receiving future Android updates. This aspect is crucial for Nigerian users who prefer devices that remain current with the latest software for more extended periods.

Camera:

On one hand, the Redmi Note 13 Pro has raised the bar with its remarkable 200MP main camera, equipped with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) technology, which is hard to find in other devices at this price point. It also features an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a 16MP selfie shooter. In contrast, Infinix has taken a slightly different approach. Instead of focusing solely on offering the highest resolution in the industry, Infinix has chosen to include OIS in its 108MP camera resolution, which is more practical and widely used by users in today’s age. It utilizes advanced in-sensor zoom technology, leveraging the sensor’s high resolution to deliver a 3x lossless zoom capability. Moreover, it is equipped with a 32MP front camera, perfect for capturing engaging vlogs and content for social media, making the device a perfect choice for both entertainment and vlogging experiences.

Price and Value Proposition

The Infinix NOTE 40 Pro is available at N396,900, presenting itself as a powerhouse of features and innovation. On the other hand, the Redmi NOTE 13 Pro offers a two-tier pricing strategy with its 256GB variant priced at N393,610 and the higher 516GB variant at N530,000. This pricing places the Redmi NOTE 13 Pro’s base model in direct competition with the Infinix NOTE 40 Pro, setting the stage for a nuanced comparison based on features, performance, and overall value.

Verdict

The comparison between the Infinix NOTE 40 Pro and the Redmi NOTE 13 Pro reveals a tight race. However, by focusing on what truly matters to Nigerian consumers â€” innovative features, user experience, and value for money â€” the Infinix NOTE 40 Pro redefines the mid-range segment, offering a blend of luxury, performance, and practicality that resonates well with the Nigerian market. Whether it’s the premium design, advanced camera capabilities, pioneering charging technology, or the latest operating system, the Infinix NOTE 40 Pro stands as a testament to Infinix’s commitment to excellence and innovation, earning its title as the mid-range killer in Nigeria.

Brand Infinix Redmi



Model Infinix NOTE 40 Pro Redmi NOTE 13 Pro Design Back Panel Glass/ Leather Glass Fingerprint Fingerprint on Display Fingerprint on Display Platform Processor G99 Ultimate G99 OS Android 14 Android 13 Memory ROM 256GB 256GB|516GB RAM 8GB 8GB|12GB Display Type 3D Curved AMOLED, 120Hz AMOLED, 120Hz Size 6.78 inches 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2436 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Camera Front Cam 32MP 16MP Rear Cam 108M(OIS)+2MP+2MP 200MP(OIS)+8MP+2MP Battery 5000mAh 5000mAh Charging 70W wired

20W wireless MagCharge 67W wired Price N396,900 N393,610 / N530,000