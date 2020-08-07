Ini-Dima Okojie is bringing her bubbly personality and joie de vivre to Youtube

Ini-Dima Okojie

Why wait for one film every 6 months to catch a glimpse of your favourite movie star? This is the question most Nigerian film stars have been forced to ask themselves since the Coronavirus basically obliterated any possibility of film culture resurfacing at any point in 2020. Actors rely on producers and directors to work on, and 5 months into the pandemic, monologues on IG live have sort of lost their power. Ini-Dima Okojie, the undisputed sweetheart of Nollywood is shifting gears a bit and moving her shtick to Youtube.

 

Youtube is great choice for Ini-Dima, it is less pressure than Instagram or other social media channels, she can post long form content and it prioritizes acting content over other kinds of content. So far, Ini-has only posted one episode in which she explains why she chose to open the channel and that it will mostly be expository (which is why it is called ‘Beneath the Surface’)  and it might be too soon to tell where exactly she intends to go with her channel, but it is pretty cute to see a Nollywood star own her corner of the internet.

Go Ini, we are rooting for you.

Watch her introductory episode here.

