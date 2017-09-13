IPOB members, Hausa community clash in Rivers

Some members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Tuesday clashed with the Hausa community in Oyibo local government area of Rivers.

An eyewitness, Frank said the incident left many injured from both sides.

He said the incident started when the suspected members of IPOB gathered at Timber Junction awaiting other members to join a procession to Aba, Abia.

“Thereafter, soldiers rounded up the IPOB members using force to disperse the gathering and leaving many IPOB members injured,” he said.

“A deadly confrontation immediately ensued between IPOB members and soldiers and ultimately led to some members venting their anger on the Hausa community in the area.”

Another eyewitness, Ibiere Tamuno, said several properties were destroyed during the clash.

Aminu Illiyasu, the spokesman for 6 division of Nigerian army, Port Harcourt, confirmed the clash and added that troops were deployed to restore law and order in the area.

“We learnt that some IPOB members disturbed the peace by attacking the Hausa community and threatening to burn down a mosque in Oyibo local government area in Rivers,” he said.

“We are yet to confirm if anyone was injured or killed during the clash but be assured that normalcy is currently being restored to the area.

“I am still awaiting the full report of event and as such details are still sketchy at the moment.”