IPOB: Senate will meet security chiefs – Saraki

Senate President, Bukola Saraki has said the Senate will meet with security chiefs over the crisis in the South-East.

In a statement in Abuja on Sunday, Saraki said the meeting will address the crisis in the region.

He urged Nigerians to maintain peace and avoid statements or actions capable of aggravating the tension in parts of the country.

“The tension in some parts of the country has its roots substantially in the economic situation.

“The nation should be assured that some of the legislative and executive actions taken to address the economic problems are beginning to yield fruits.

“This is why we recently witnessed the rebound of the economy and the exit of the country from recession,” he said.

He called for calm among the people, especially in the South-East.

“I want to appeal to our people to avoid stoking ethnic or religious fires. We should not deepen the fault lines of our nation and place citizens in danger of violence and sustained crises.

“The government requires the support of all Nigerians and we should please give peace a chance. No real development or genuine economic activity can take place in the midst of crisis or tension.

“Investments and development thrive only where there is peace,” Saraki said.

He advised political, community and religious leaders to take actions that would douse the tension and reassure the people that the best way was for us to live together in peace and harmony.

“All leaders at this point must canvass support for government and preach peace, love and harmony.

“Once again, I plead with our people to avoid taking laws into their hands or antagonizing our neighbours,” he added.