IPOB withdraws threat to disrupt Anambra election

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has withdrawn its threat to disrupt the November 18 governorship election in Anambra.

The decision was reached after a meeting organised by a non-governmental organisation, the Ala-Igbo International Foundation (ADF) with the leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu in Owerri, Imo State.

The leader of the Foundation, Professor Uzodinma Nwala, said after much deliberations which is still ongoing, IPOB has assured the Igbo leaders that it won’t disrupt the November 18 governorship election.

People who are eligible to vote have also been told to go out and exercise their franchise without fear of molestation.

Who are the Ala-Igbo Development Foundation:

An Igbo group that brings together Igbo academics, elders, clerics, patriotic public figures, women and youth, both at home and abroad, with the main objective of protecting and ensuring the survival of Ndigbo, their culture and civilisation as well as the development of Igboland. It was established following the International Colloquium on the Igbo Question in Nigeria held in Enugu on March 11– 14, 2014.