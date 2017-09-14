IPOB/Army clash: Abia govt extends curfew by one day

The Abia State government has extended the curfew on Aba, the commercial city of the state by one day.

The state government had initially announced a 3-day dusk to dawn curfew on Tuesday, following a clash between soldiers and members of the Indigenous People of Biafra.

In a statement issued by Enyinnaya Appolos, Chief Press Secretary to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu said that the Aba curfew has been extended to Friday, the state government said it has been extended to Friday.

The ststement read, “The Governor of Abia State, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, has extended the three days curfew imposed on Aba to Friday, 15th September 2017.

“The Governor wishes to advice residents and visitors to fully co-operate with security agents to ensure continuing maintenance of law and order within the commercial city and environs.

“He also wishes to express his displeasure with the situation where people are compelled to raise their hands while passing through security checkpoints and hereby call on security agents and all concerned to ensure that such acts, and other forms of inhumane and barbaric treatment of people, are discontinued immediately.”