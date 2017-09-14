Kidnappings, robberies in Rivers perpetrated by SARS – Wike

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike has alleged that the Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police is behind kidnappings and armed robberies in the state.

The governor said this while speaking with newsmen in Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

Wike alleged that the SARS Commander, Akin Fakorede, was planted in the state to caused chaos and fear.

Wike said, “Most of the kidnappings and armed robberies taking place in this state are done by men of SARS. They use exhibit vehicles to operate. As the Chief Security Officer of the state, you complain, but they choose to play politics with crime.

“They fight crime in some states but they refuse to fight crime in Rivers State. We are done with the elections, but they are using SARS to create insecurity in the state. As I speak with you, they will deny.

“But the SARS operative, who was killed, was amongst those who raided the Rivers East Senatorial District Collation Centre. This man can be identified in the video as one of those who invaded the collation centre with Fakorede.”

He said the acts were planned as part of the rigging process for 2019.

“I have never seen a country where they politicise crime. It is very obvious that they want to give the impression that Rivers State is unsafe. They want to instil fear preparatory to declaring during the elections that there are so many killings.

“Authorities deliberately trying to destroy a whole state and you want the people to be happy. I will no longer write (to the IGP). Now is the time to take my case to the public for the whole world to know what is happening,” Wike added.