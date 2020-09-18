Is FIRS statement on ‘self-certification’ intentional or an attempt to pass a message?

Having sent Nigerians into a dilemma, who asked why they need to be ‘self-certified’ after all the other measures taken for data collection, the Federal Government has apologised for the misleading tweets (now deleted) it posted concerning the completion of the self-certification forms.

It started Thursday, September 17, 2020, when Nigerians were going about the hardship the government has already put everyone in, when the FG issued a notice on its Twitter page in a series of tweets, ordering all account holders across financial institutions in Nigeria to fill and submit Self-certification forms in line with the income tax regulation 2019; with a warning that failure to comply will attract sanctions which may include monetary penalty or the inability to operate one’s account.

The Thursday notice reads: “This is to notify the general public that all account holders in Financial Institutions (Banks, Insurance Companies, etc) are required to obtain, complete and submit Self-Certification Forms to their respective Financial Institutions.

According to FG, the self-certification form falls under 3 categories:

– Form for Entity

– For Controlling Person (Individuals having controlling interest in a legal person, trustee, etc)

– Form for individual

After hours of outcry that the exercise is counter-productive, unnecessary and will further enable the spread of an already disappearing COVID-19, they tendered an apology: “We apologise for the misleading tweets (now deleted) that went up yesterday, regarding the completion of self-certification forms by Reportable Persons. The message contained in the @firsNigeria Notice does not apply to everybody. FIRS will issue appropriate clarification shortly.”

On a closer look, one can easily spot the similarities between FG’s supposed miscommunication on Thursday and the corrected notice on Friday because both notices are basically communicating the same message. The only difference is that the update states that the self-certification exercise does not apply to everybody.

What exactly is FIRS trying to achieve? The much we know about the exercise is that the primary objective is to improve transparency in Nigeria’s tax system and boost the anti-corruption drive of the Government as stated in the notice.

Here’s how Nigerians are reacting to the new development:

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Uroupa Kiakubu September 11, 2020

My life is in danger | Mailafia cries out and we are worried that ‘DSS invitation’ is becoming too frequent

Constant harassment of Nigerians is fast becoming a norm in our society today. A former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank ...

Uroupa Kiakubu September 3, 2020

#NorthernProjects: With a backlog of failed campaign promises, what is the hope of the common man in Nigeria?

Change is a constant phenomenon in any democratic dispensation. From change of governments, to change of approach to developmental strides ...

Edwin Okolo August 6, 2020

Revolution Now is proof young Nigerians are not afraid to fight for their future

August 5th, in several states across Nigeria, protesters came out in their numbers under the umbrella of Omoyele Sowore’s Revolution ...

Chinedu Okafor August 2, 2020

YNaijaBBNUpdate: Lilo and Ka3na are the first housemates to leave the BBN lock-down house

It’s Sunday Night in the Big Brother Naija house, and unlike the previous Sunday, this one held its customary live ...

Edwin Okolo July 28, 2020

Minister Akpabio’s list was yet another distraction in the NDDC case, when will we get justice?

The events of last week on the floor of the Nigerian Senate eclipsed any farce that has occurred prior. The ...

Michael Isaac July 9, 2020

A generation of Nigerian Glee fans react to the disappearance of Naya Rivera

American actress and singer,  Naya Rivera has been reported missing and presumed dead after her four-year-old son was found floating ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail