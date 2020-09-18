Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

The person who invented auto correct should burn in HELLO.. https://t.co/tfWASisgUw — hassan dan🇳🇬 (@hassandan9) September 18, 2020

2.

Egabami! Na house management and comfort I studied for 4years and I have 11years experience. There's nothing I don't know about keeping the house 🤣 emi gan gan house fun Ra mi — starr🖤 (@OladepoOluwafo1) September 18, 2020

3.

Please, Is Nigerian Mosquito a Wild or a Domestic Animal? — QUEEN CINDY (@cindydeyforyou) September 18, 2020

4.

Short people are the reason why children shoes are expensive 😔💔 — Baba Dudu 🌚 (@BlvckDotun) September 18, 2020

5.

No Nigerian child finished secondary school without this words “Who has 2 Pen”😂 — C H I N E M E ★ (@chinemekalu_) September 18, 2020