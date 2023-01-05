It is not prudent to elect Peter Obi, let’s test the waters with an Igbo VP first – Singer Brymo

Singer Brymo is getting a lot of flak on Twitter after making a remark regarding the possibility of an Igbo being elected president.
The musician embarked on a tweeting binge on Twitter on December 31.
Brymo had backed Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress’s presidential contender for 2023. (APC).
Speaking with fans about his position, he defended it by telling one critic that giving the Igbo a shot at the vice presidential position first would be “safer” and “prudent.”
A fan had replied to one of his tweets by arguing in favour of Peter Obi, the candidate of the Labour Party (LP).
“Personally, I know [Peter Obi] is the best suited for Nigeria. In the same vein, I know you’re a very intelligent artiste and I love your work. So I’ll respect your choice and not project my decisions onto you,” the fan wrote.
Retorting, Brymo tweeted: “Don’t respect my intelligence or choices. You are trying to not accept resolve. Argue more, then, please. It is not prudent to elect him yet.
“He may have to vividly organise his home-front to lead the rest of us. An Igbo VP first maybe to test the waters with the region is safer!”
Brymo had also initially tweeted that he would rather have an ‘ailing president’ than vote Peter Obi.
The singer has faced a lot of backlash for his comment. See some reactions to his tweet below.
