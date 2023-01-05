It is not prudent to elect Peter Obi, let’s test the waters with an Igbo VP first – Singer Brymo

Singer Brymo is getting a lot of flak on Twitter after making a remark regarding the possibility of an Igbo being elected president.

The musician embarked on a tweeting binge on Twitter on December 31.

Brymo had backed Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress’s presidential contender for 2023. (APC).

Speaking with fans about his position, he defended it by telling one critic that giving the Igbo a shot at the vice presidential position first would be “safer” and “prudent.”

A fan had replied to one of his tweets by arguing in favour of Peter Obi, the candidate of the Labour Party (LP).

“Personally, I know [Peter Obi] is the best suited for Nigeria. In the same vein, I know you’re a very intelligent artiste and I love your work. So I’ll respect your choice and not project my decisions onto you,” the fan wrote.

Don’t respect my intelligence nor choices… you are trying to not accept resolve… argue more then… pls …. It is not prudent to elect him yet, he may have to vividly organise his home-front to lead rest of us… an Igbo VP first maybe to test the waters with the region is safer! https://t.co/Uyk1AzVX5x — Ọláwálé Ọlọ́fọ̀ọrọ̀ (@BrymOlawale) December 31, 2022

Brymo had also initially tweeted that he would rather have an ‘ailing president’ than vote Peter Obi.

Which then leaves me with PO … and I’d rather an ailing one than possible anarchy !!.. https://t.co/9a6vP8iDoL — Ọláwálé Ọlọ́fọ̀ọrọ̀ (@BrymOlawale) December 31, 2022

The singer has faced a lot of backlash for his comment. See some reactions to his tweet below.

Y’all should’ve cancelled Brymo when he admitted to being sexually inappropriate with women and after the allegations of sexual assault but “separate the art from the artist,” I guess. 🤷🏾‍♀️ — ULOMA (@ulxma) January 5, 2023

That Brymo guy will live to regret his utterances (especially those against the Igbos, who have done diametrically nothing wrong to him) on Twitter. I’m not sure how much money Tinubu paid him, but I do know that, after 25th of Feb., 2023, whatever the outcome of the election… — Aku-N’esi-Obi-Ike (I) (@Makavelli275) January 5, 2023

Why always Igbos ?? — Chief Ikukuoma (@IkukuomaC) January 4, 2023

Brymo's tweets are crazy mehn, and I'm ashamed as a Yoruba man.



My apologies to Igbo people please, look at Obasanjo and PA Adebanjo.

The sensible Yorubas love and cherish you all and we want Peter Obi.

We believe in equity, fairness, and justice — Toluwani (LP)👨‍👩‍👦 (@T_akinpade) January 5, 2023

For a self acclaimed A-list artiste whose major career highlights in the last 10 years are posing with a G-string at Elegushi beach & playing a piano naked, Brymo sure got a lot of guts to tell Igbos they’re not yet fit to govern Nigeria LOL — UG (@UgwunnaEjikem) January 5, 2023