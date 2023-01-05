Prince Harry alleges he was physically attacked by William in new book

According to The Guardian, Prince Harry has accused his brother, William, of physically attacking him during a disagreement about his wife, Meghan Markle, in 2019.

According to the UK publication, which claims to have read an advance copy of Prince Harry’s upcoming book Spare, the Duke of Sussex claims that his brother, the Prince of Wales, knocked him to the floor during the fight.

William, the heir to the British throne, reportedly labeled Markle “difficult,” “rude,” and “abrasive” during a chat with his brother, leading to an alleged altercation, as reported by The Guardian.

The argument got physical, and William “grabbed me by the collar, ripped my necklace, and… knocked me to the floor,” Prince Harry said as reported by The Guardian.

While the story in The Guardian concentrates on the purported fight between the brothers, the book as a whole is called exceptional.

In Harry’s account, Prince William visits him and Meghan at their former residence, Nottingham Cottage on the grounds of Kensington Palace, to discuss “the whole rolling catastrophe” of their relationship and issues with the media.

According to The Guardian, Harry claims that William assaulted him after he offered him water and tried to defuse their heated discussion.

The article quotes Harry: “He set down the water, called me another name, then came at me. It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out.”

According to the story, Harry admits in the book that William pushed him to retaliate but that he resisted the impulse. The Guardian story, citing the book, claims that after leaving, William reappeared “looking sorry” and apologized.

The release date for Spare is set on January 10.

Ever since Harry and Meghan tied the knot in 2018, their relationship has been the subject of intense media scrutiny, with the Duchess of Sussex receiving much of the attention.