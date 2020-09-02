It’s not that easy | The Daily Vulnerable

by Dan P.

The things of the heart/spirit are intuitive.

They don’t always fit into the logical boxes we want to put them in.

Sometimes you won’t be able to explain why you don’t want to do something, or why you’d rather do something else.

You won’t always know how to put it into words.

If you do try to put it into words it might sound like you’re making excuses, even if you’re not.

As long as you’re being radically honest with yourself, that’s the main thing.

Because sometimes we actually are making excuses.

Sometimes we do lie to ourselves or to others to justify not doing the sensible thing.