Ivanka Trump’s controversial magazine cover, a photo of Comey’s hearing you haven’t seen | See our top 10 photos from last week

From James Comey’s hearing, attacks in Borno, Ivanka Trump’s controversial magazine cover to your first look at Nigeria’s Twitter handle. See our top ten photos from the past week below:

Your first look at @Nigeria’s handle on Twitter.

Ivanks Trump was featured on a US Weekly cover that sparked controversy and spelt doom for her on the internet.

Because this photo of the Acting President Yemi Osinbajo at the is everything and more.

A still from the newly released single by Wizkid, African Bad Gyal, which features RnB star, Chris Brown. Professor Osinbajo visited displaced people in Borno State last week after the horrendous few days that Boko Haram dealt them.



While President Donald Trump’s ratings tanked in anticipation of James Comey’s testimony on Thursday, former White House occupant, Barack Obama had a late night dinner with Canadian PM, Justin Trudeau in Canada.

Parents of the kidnapped school children in Lagos State camped outside Governor Ambode’s office midweek in protest of the Government’s perceived inaction over the matter.

Late Nollywood actress, Moji Olaiya’s body was finally brought back home and laid to rest last week.

This photo of James Comey’s hearing on Thursday taken by Doug Mills of The New York Times is arguably one of the many amazing things that came out of that hearing.