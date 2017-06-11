I don’t think Theresa May has any credibility – Corbyn

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has vowed to get rid of Theresa May in a matter of days.

In an exclusive interview with the Sunday Mirror, Mr Corbyn says Labour will amend the Queen’s speech.

The Labour leader says: “I can still be Prime Minister. This is still on. Absolutely. Theresa May has been to the Palace. She’s attempting to form a government.

“She’s then got to present a programme to Parliament.

“We will – obviously – amend the Queen’s Speech. There’s a possibility of voting it down it and we’re going to push that all the way.

“We have got a mandate to deal with issues of poverty, justice and inequality in Britain. We want to end austerity and invest in this country and that’s what we’re going to do.

“Nearly 13 million people voted for us to do it. That’s why I’m here.”

Corbyn believes there is enough opposition in the rest of the House, as May has enlisted the help of the DPU.

Mr Corbyn adds: “It’s very unclear on the programme they’ll be able to put forward. But we’ll put up our demands and our message and we’ll assert those.

“I don’t think Theresa May and this government have any credibility. The Prime Minister called this election on the basis she would need a stronger mandate to negotiate Brexit.

“Well look what’s happened. The parallels are with 1974 when the Conservatives sought – as they have done this time – a ‘who governs Britain?’ mandate.”