“On October 1, 2017 we shall declare our independence” | See our top 10 quotes from the past week

What a dramatic week it has been. From Nigeria -where several groups have openly threatened the sovereignty of the nation – to America -where former FBI Director, James Comey delivered a bombshell testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee – and the United Kingdom -where Theresa May had absoluteky no idea what hit her.

Here are our top ten quotes from the past week:

“Welcome to the Twitter handle for the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Africa’s largest economy, and most populous country.”

–Nigeria now has her own Twitter handle. A coordinating Facebook account. You should see what “we’ve” been up to.

“This is just the beginning.”

-Abubakar Shekau reportedly said this week in a new video after Boko Haram had successfully attacked at least three different times within the week in Borno and Adamawa.

“Those who beat up their wives are only bringing curses on their heads. A woman is a reflection of her husband and how her husband treats her. They are delicate and must be treated as such. Our administration has been consistent in implementing policies and programmes that are designed to make life better for them.”

–Governor Ayodele Fayose weighed in on the issue of domestic violence last week at an interactive session with teachers in Ekiti.

“Although the law required no reason at all to fire the FBI director, the administration then chose to defame me and more importantly the FBI by saying that the organization was in disarray, that the workforce had lost confidence in its leader, those were lies, plain and simple, and I am so sorry that the FBI workforce had to hear them and that the American people were told that.”

-James Comey delivered the best and posibly, the most-watched Senate testimony of our time on Thursday and his opening lines delivered the best and posibly, the most-watched Senate testimony of our time on Thursday and his opening lines calling the Trump administration liars remains the best bit.

“Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication…and WOW, Comey is a leaker!”

–President Donald Trump‘s response the next day, as expected, did not fully address any of the real issues raised by the Comey testimony.

“Jim Comey’s story has everything, from White House intrigue to possible corruption and law breaking. His explosive story makes ‘West Wing’ and ‘House of Cards’ on a par with Mister Rogers. ‘When his proposal hits my desk, I’ve already been authorised to offer $10 million.”

–A top publishing house is already publicly bidding to offer James Comey money to write about the (Trump) White House ad possible corruption within it. This came to light after the former FBI Director’s explosive opening statements before Thursday’s dramatic testimony before the Senate Committee.

“Yahaya Bello: on recall of Dino Melaye, he is shooting the Moon and boxing the air. Spending over one billion naira tax payers money on an unproductive venture when salaries and pensions have not been paid is wicked. I will continue to defend the poor and defenseless masses of kogi state. If I die I die. We must rescue the state.” [sic]

–Senator Dino Melaye‘s response to the growing demands by his constituents in Kogi West to INEC that he be recalled.

“From today, June 6, 2017, when this proclamation is signed, the North, a critical player in the Nigerian project, hereby declares that it will no longer be disposed to coexisting with the Igbos and shall take definite steps to end the partnership by pulling out of the current federal arrangement.

–The Kaduna Declaration allegedly signed by 16 northern groups called for the explulsion of Igbos from the North, setting the tone for a week of secession notices across the nation.

“We the members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and it’s leadership worldwide wish to sincerely thank the Arewa Elders Forum (AEF), Arewa Youths and Arewa Consultative Forum for seeing sense in what IPOB has been saying about the need for a referendum to be conducted in Nigeria to decide the fate of the component ethnic nationalities criminally lumped together by the British in 1914. Biafrans in general also wish to thank these vocal Northerners for at least having the courtesy to issue an advance warning this time before embarking on their routine massacre of Igbos and other Biafrans living in Northern Nigeria; unlike what their fathers did in 1966…”

-Emma Powerful issued a statement on behalf of IPOB in response to the week-long reports of The Kaduna Declaration.

“We demand 100 per cent control of our resources. We demand that the Federal Government should hand over all oil blocs owned by northerners to Niger Delta indigenes… We demand an independent and sovereign Republic of Niger Delta. We are tired of living with the North under Nigeria… On October 1, 2017 we shall declare our independence come rain, come shine.”

–A document signed by 8 Niger Delta militant groups also seeking independence of the Niger Delta in response to the Kaduna Declaration was released last week.