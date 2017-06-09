The Thread: “Foolish” “Get your money back from Nigerian pastors” | The world laughs at Theresa May’s defeat

Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May has lost the election she called three years ahead of time, to enable her command the authority she sought to cruise though Brexit negotiations with the European Union, which begins in less than two weeks.

It’s so bad, even seats abandoned by the Tories for years, which Theresa May, the Conservative leader specifically went campaigning for were returned to Labour, with decisive victories.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, has already called on May to resign, but the BBC reports she intends to stay put.

The world, as seen through the eyes of Twitter, is having a field day with Mrs. May’s defeat.

See below:

Theresa May’s gamble backfires: here's how the UK election night unfolded, ending in a hung parliament https://t.co/WV6G3fxPJg pic.twitter.com/j7SDBDqC3r — Financial Times (@FT) June 9, 2017

Labour HOLD Bolton North East. The seat where Theresa May launched her election campaign. Looks foolish and naive now. #GE2017 — Daniel Hewitt (@DanielHewittITV) June 9, 2017

Tories fall short in yet another target seat, the Welsh constituency of Wrexham. LAB hold. Theresa May campaigned there *a lot*. — Jeff B/DDHQ (@EsotericCD) June 9, 2017

Tory insiders now saying that they've lost every marginal constituency that Theresa May has visited #BBCelection — FrankThomas (@FrankThomas27) June 9, 2017

"She's taken a gamble and she's lost": @CarolineLucas says @theresa_may should resign after "an incredibly arrogant, insulting campaign" pic.twitter.com/Nvva6p42x1 — Sky News (@SkyNews) June 9, 2017

If Theresa May is ever asked that question again, "what's the naughtiest thing you've done", she now has a new answer. #GE2017 — Michiel van Hulten (@mvanhulten) June 9, 2017

Theresa May calling an election like pic.twitter.com/4osX3QwTb4 — Luke Bailey (@imbadatlife) June 9, 2017

Calling a snap election cost £143,000,000, paid for by taxpayers. That's a lot of nurses, teachers and police. Theresa May MUST GO pic.twitter.com/G3Ki4yb7d6 — Will Black (@WillBlackWriter) June 9, 2017

There'll be a few wheat farmers with smiles on their faces this morning…#GE2017 — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) June 9, 2017

Favourite headline of the night so far #GE2017 pic.twitter.com/3l1yjmVJPs — Asher Wilson-Goldman (@AsherGoldman) June 9, 2017

#BBCelection David Cameron: I'm gonna call a pointless referendum and cause chaos Theresa May: hold my beer…. pic.twitter.com/JOyNTUQ0EG — Mohammed Afridi (@mafridi0) June 9, 2017

Theresa May, who called this election to increase her majority but now doesn't have one pic.twitter.com/64vi7ugaFL — Abby Tomlinson (@twcuddleston) June 9, 2017

Theresa May trying to get rid of Labour at this election. #GE17 pic.twitter.com/2VRKJwG6IQ — Angry Salmond (@AngrySalmond) June 9, 2017

If you are just waking up for the #GE2017 results, this is the scene live from @theresa_may's HQ pic.twitter.com/YuurMd5qac — Guardian politics (@GdnPolitics) June 9, 2017

Omg @theresa_may you'd better go get your money back from those Nigerian pastors. pic.twitter.com/SAT0YPt2YI — Kelechi Okafor (@kelechnekoff) June 9, 2017

Good morning! Waking up to the #GE2017 results? Here's a quick visual summary of the @theresa_may and Conservative campaign pic.twitter.com/ATRc0k1EfE — Guardian politics (@GdnPolitics) June 9, 2017

I wonder how many times Theresa May will used the words strong and stable in her speech today #2017Election pic.twitter.com/q1kdWz4sCu — Nuala Maria (@DolledUpLondon) June 9, 2017

My tweet from July 2016…. "I simply don't care for Theresa May"… I could sense the clumsiness from a mile away. @Conservatives pic.twitter.com/KoD0Is74h7 — Pepper G (@PepperGii) June 9, 2017

When you realise Theresa May doesn't have a mandate to negotiate #Brexit pic.twitter.com/wK9HOhycDC — Simon Buckmaster (@sibuck85) June 9, 2017

Morning! If you've just picked up your phone, here's a quick visual guide to how @theresa_may's #GE2017 night went pic.twitter.com/MtFD87EUs6 — Guardian politics (@GdnPolitics) June 9, 2017