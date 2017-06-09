The Thread: “Foolish” “Get your money back from Nigerian pastors” | The world laughs at Theresa May’s defeat

Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May has lost the election she called three years ahead of time, to enable her command the authority she sought to cruise though Brexit negotiations with the European Union, which begins in less than two weeks.

It’s so bad, even seats abandoned by the Tories for years, which Theresa May, the Conservative leader specifically went campaigning for were returned to Labour, with decisive victories.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, has already called on May to resign, but the BBC reports she intends to stay put.

The world, as seen through the eyes of Twitter, is having a field day with Mrs. May’s defeat.

See below:

