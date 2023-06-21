Jade Osiberu Strikes Gold Again: ‘The Gangs of Lagos’ Goes Global, Dominating Top 10 Rankings in 32 Countries

“The Gangs of Lagos,” directed by Jade Osiberu, has made a significant impact since its release on Prime Video on April 7, 2023.

As Prime Video’s first African Original, this crime action film by Jade Osiberu follows the story of three friends, Obalola, Ify, and Gift, who are forced to join a gang after witnessing their adoptive father’s murder. The film delves into gang wars amidst election campaigns with the protagonists being pushed to fulfill their destinies.

Starring Tobi Bakre, Adesua Etomi, Dami Banwo, Iyabo Ojo, Toyin Abraham, Adebowale Adebayo, Bimbo Ademoye, Wasiu Pasuma Alabi, and other talented actors, “The Gangs of Lagos” has gained significant traction since its debut. It has captured the attention of audiences worldwide, ranking in the top 10 categories in 32 countries.

At the top spot, the film dominates the rankings in Burkina Faso, Georgia, Ghana, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, and Uganda. It also secures the second position in Vietnam, The Republic of the Congo, South Korea, Cameroon, and Benin. In Zambia, Estonia, and Kenya, it ranks at number 3. In Canada, Morocco, and Tanzania, it holds the fourth position, while in Jordan, Qatar, Lithuania, and Cyprus, it ranks at number 5. Afghanistan, Ireland, South Africa, and Taiwan place it at number 6, and it secures the seventh spot in Egypt. In Australia, Bahamas, Bulgaria, and Mozambique, it takes the eighth position; in the United Kingdom, it lands at number 9.

With the success of “Brotherhood” and now “The Gangs of Lagos,” Jade Osiberu has established herself as a master of her craft. Her productions’ positive reception and global rankings validate her talent and confirm that her success is not a mere fluke.