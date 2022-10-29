Julius Berger suspends operations in Abuja in response to recent terrorist alert

The construction company Julius Berger has ceased operations in the capital city.

The shutdown was a result of continuing security concerns throughout the Federal Capital Territory and Central Abuja.

In a statement released to the press on Saturday, the corporation recommended its employees to avoid public buildings during the weekend, adding that temporary transfer to alternative locations may be explored.

“It is advised to avoid all public events within the FCT environment, including supermarkets, restaurants, hotels, bars, clubs and other areas where many meet. This advice is applicable from, 28.10.2022 in the evening until Monday, 31.10.2022 in the morning.

“It remains possible to move to other JBN work or residential locations throughout the weekend.

“Your safety is our primary concern.”

The construction company is the second to close down its operation following the terrorism attack alert on public places released on Sunday.

