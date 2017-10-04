Just In: Why Diezani will not be repatriated to Nigeria – AGF

The Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami has said former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke will not be repatriated to Nigeria.

Why it matters:

Alison-Madueke in an application had urged the court to join her in an ongoing money laundering suit involving her associates.

The Economic and Financial Crimes commission had labeled her as ‘At Large’. But the former minister through her lawyer asked the court to compel the AGF to bring her back to Nigeria to face charges.

What Malami is saying:

Speaking to the media after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Wednesday, Malami said the Federal Government “will not take any decision that will jeopardise what the UK government is doing”.

“The truth of the matter is that the government is doing something especially on issues of corruption and litigation in Nigeria and outside the country,” he said.

“Considering the fact that there is an existing understanding between Nigeria and other countries especially United Kingdom on the recovery of stolen funds, you cannot say government is not doing anything.”

He said steps have been taken by the UK authorities on issues bordering on corrupt practices involving Nigerians.

“If Nigeria feels strongly that there is need to bring Mrs Diezani Alison-Madueke here to face charges of corruption, government will not hesitate to do that,” he said.

“As things are now, there is no need for that since the UK government is already investigating her and government will not take any decision that will jeopardise what the UK government is doing.”