Just In: Appeal Court declares Donald Duke SDP Presidential candidate

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has declared former Cross River Governor, Donald Duke as the Presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

In a unanimous decision by a three-man panel, led by Justice Abdul Aboki, the court upturned the December 14, 2018 judgment of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) which had declared Jerry Gana the candidate of the party, awarding N500,000 cost against Gana, in favour of Duke.

RELATED: Trouble for Donald Duke’s ambition as court declares Jerry Gana SDP candidate

An FCT High Court in Maitama had on the said date, declared a former Minister of Information, Prof. Jerry Gana, as the winner of the October 6 Presidential primary election of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), nullifying the election of Donald Duke as the SDP flag bearer for the 2019 General Elections on the ground that the zoning and rotation formula as contained in Article 15(3) of the SDP Constitution, stipulated that both the Chairman of the party and the flag bearer should not come from the same zone, hence the regulations contained in the party’s constitution were binding on every member and must be obeyed.

The development is coming hours after the Presidential candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), Dr. Obiageli ‘Oby’ Ezekwesili withdrew from the 2019 presidential race in order to “focus on helping to build a Coalition for a viable alternative to the # APCPDP in the 2019 general elections.”