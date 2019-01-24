Have you seen the #NextLevel plan on education?

In a bid to increase pupil enrolment and keep children in school, the President Muhammadu Buhari administration is providing free meals to 9.3 Million children in 26 states in Nigeria, while it has also deployed 325,000 N-Power Teach graduates as teachers in public primary schools, a 56% increase that helped many states in reducing the number of unmanned classrooms.

The APC-led government have also designed a revised and applied national curriculum that emphasises Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) for Primary and Secondary Schools using functional tools such as coding, robotics, animation, design thinking and critical thinking.

Ahead of what it terms the Next Level, the party says it will implement the “Every Child Counts” STEAM curriculum which imparts functional skills such as coding, robotics, animation, design thinking, collaboration, critical thinking and project management.

It has also promised to retrain all public primary and secondary school teachers in their areas of knowledge as well as to deliver digital literacy.

