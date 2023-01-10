Kate Henshaw elected Actors Guild national PRO

Renowned veteran actress, Kate Henshaw, has been elected unopposed as the National Public Relations Officer of the Actors Guild of Nigeria.

The National Secretary of AGN, Abubakar Yakubu, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos.

Yakubu said that Henshaw was elected on January 9 with a by-election, during a special National Executive Council meeting to fill a few vacant posts.

He also said Michael Yusuf defeated Rilwan Ibiefo to become the vice president of AGN, North-West zone, replacing Alhaji Wash Waziri who occupied the position in the last tenure.

“Henshaw will be in charge of disseminating strategic communication among guild and non-guild members,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the AGN is the largest actors association in the culture sector in Africa.

