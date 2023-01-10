Rema makes history as first African act to reach No.1 on Billboard Global 200 Exl. US Singles Chart

With a leap from No. 8 to No. 1, “Calm Down” by Rema and Selena Gomez became each act’s first top-charting single on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart.

Starting in September 2020, Luminate began compiling data from over 200 regions across the world to rank songs on the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts. The Global 200 includes information from all around the world, whereas the Global Excl. U.S. chart only includes information from countries other than the United States.

Official-only streams on both subscription and ad-supported tiers of audio and video music services, as well as download sales (with download sales reflecting purchases from full-service digital music retailers from around the world; sales from direct-to-consumer (D2C) sites excluded from the calculations) are factored into chart positions using a weighted formula.

The original version of the song was released by Nigerian artist Rema (full name: Divine Ikubor) in February as the second single from his first solo LP, Rave & Roses. Its Gomez-featured remix dropped on August 26, and its music video debuted a month later, on September 7.

In his first week on the Global Excl. U.S. chart, Rema topped the list, making history as the first performer from Africa to ever hold the position of chart king.