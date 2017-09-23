Katsina APC endorses Buhari, Masari for second term

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Katsina State chapter on Saturday endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari and the State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari for second term.

The party’s endorsement was in a communique read to newsmen in the state by the party Chairman, Shittu S. Shittu at the end of its executive meeting held at the party headquarters in Katsina.

The party said it has unanimously endorsed the candidature of the duo in the forthcoming 2019 general election.

“The meeting was convened today, Saturday, 23rd September, 2017 to discuss the progress of the APC led administration both at the Federal and State.

“At the meeting critical appraisal of issues and ideas related to governance and the party as well as interactions during the sessions resulted in members unanimously resolving as follows: “Commending the Muhammadu Buhari led administration at the Federal Government level for its resolute fight against corruption, war against insecurity, kidnapping, Boko Haram, Armed Banditry etc, and taking positive steps in moving the economy forward and his effort to bring Nigeria out of recession.

“Commend the Katsina State Governor, Rt. Hon. Aminu Bello Masari for transparent administration, open door policy and wonderful achievements recorded within the short period of 2 years of his administration in areas of Education, Agriculture, Health, Security, Water supply and Infrastructural development and empowerment of the good people of Katsina state.

“The party unanimously endorse the candidature of President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Aminu Bello Masari in the forth coming 2019 general election,” he said.