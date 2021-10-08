Kenya bans local dance, says it increases immorality, early pregnancy | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the African continent, these are the 5 stories you may have missed out on:

Congo’s $6 billion China mining deal ‘unconscionable’, says draft report

Democratic Republic of Congo should renegotiate its $6 billion infrastructure-for-minerals deal with Chinese investors, according to the draft of a report commissioned by a global anti-corruption body of governments, companies and activists. – Reuters reports.

Sierra Leone abolishes ‘inhumane’ death penalty

Sierra Leone’s president on Friday signed a bill abolishing the death penalty, declaring the West African country had “exorcised horrors of a cruel past” after a long campaign to end capital punishment. – rfi reports.

Kenya bans local dance, says it increases immorality, early pregnancy

The Kenyan government has banned a local dance called ‘Kwara Kwara’, which is named as a cause of increased immorality and early pregnancy amongst teenagers and youths. – Punch reports.

 Nigeria forces rescue nearly 200 abducted victims in northwest

Nigerian security agents have rescued nearly 200 kidnapped people during raids on camps of criminal gangs in dense forests in the country’s northwest, police said. – Aljazeera reports.

 Alice Nkom, Cameroon’s tireless defender of LGBTQ rights

The first female lawyer in Cameroon, Alice Nkom, has made it her life’s work to fight for the decriminalisation of homosexuality in a country where LGBTQ people face up to five years in prison. She hopes that France and the rest of the world will support her fight. – France24 reports.

