Kingsley Moghalu: The Recipe To Build A Nation

The present situation of the Nigerian state as we find it is one not in the least reassuring.

Even after seeming commitment by previous administrations all along the years to improving upon the great inherent prospects and the most recent efforts by the current administration of President Buhari to fighting corruption considered our sapping monster, the country seems yet to be dawdling in pervasive coma.

It is pathetic how that, despite the resources and the perceived efforts to genuine commitment, the country still remains to rise to expectations. Its saddening to know of how after many oodles of rhetoric as to how desirous and prepared they are to steer this country out of its awful doom by successive candidates the situation become to overwhelm them as they assume office; thereby becoming lull in real governance and deflating bursting hopes.

It’s truly pathetic how this situation has continued to be that the question readily becomes whether Nigeria lacks the requisite expertise to holistically navigate it out of shame; by keeping to and impressing on promises and expectations.

My discovery is that along the years, the course of this great nation have been navigated by entirely politicians and political entities, whose chief interest in politics is SELF. These folks are wrong slates that have opportunistically pried on this nation. They do not deserve to continue.

After due consultation with myself through the process of deep analysis, I have decidedly come to the conclusion that the candidate I will be opting for in the forthcoming 2019 Presidential Election is Prof Kingsley Moghalu.

The choice of Kingsley Moghalu is one that came from a long and consistent journey of searching and extrospection as to the person best suited for the office of the president at this point in time of our national history.

The suitability of Moghalu at this moment is glaring having known him as a seasoned personality that combines the critical elements of  strong professionalism, sterling  academic excellence and huge diplomatic contingency.  This is the composite definition of the leadership Nigeria needs now.

Prof Moghalu’s stint as a renowned professional political economist, his academic exposure and the wealth of his international experience marks him out among other contenders. And what more spice do we need more than the vigour of his youthfulness to impress it in building the nation?

Therefore, in this spirit, I join the effort in making Kingsley Moghalu President #ToBuildANation. It’s my belief that he’d deliver upon expectations and promises.

Kingsley Ahanonu writes from Owerri
Twitter: @kings_emz

Tags:

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq August 26, 2018

The Big 5: I’m not losing sleep over impeachment threats – Saraki, Ministry declares Carter Bridge safe for use | More stories

These are the stories you should be monitoring today: Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki has dismissed claims that the Senate ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq August 25, 2018

The Late 5: Don’t touch civil cases anymore – IGP instructs FSARS; Buhari orders Military to be ruthless with bandits | More stories

These are the stories that drove the conversation this week: President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday challenged military personnel saddled with ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq August 25, 2018

ICYMI: Saraki, Tambuwal clash with Tinubu; Miyetti Allah leader threatens to force Saraki out of office | Top 10 stories this week

These were the top ten stories that drove the conversation this week: National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq August 24, 2018

The Late 5: Owerri court releases 114 Imo women held in detention, Gov. Ortom alleges threat to his life | More stories

These are the stories that drove the conversation today: An Owerri high court on Friday granted the unconditional release of ...

Oludolapo Adelana August 24, 2018

The YNaija Cover – the 24th of August

Follow the links to read the stories and analyses on YNaija:         #Owerri112: Where do law and ...

tosin adesina August 24, 2018

The Police is culpable in the death of the Tramadol kidnapping suspect

On August 14, 2018, a suspected kidnapper died nine days after he was paraded by the Ondo Police Command. According ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail