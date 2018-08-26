Kingsley Moghalu: The Recipe To Build A Nation

The present situation of the Nigerian state as we find it is one not in the least reassuring.

Even after seeming commitment by previous administrations all along the years to improving upon the great inherent prospects and the most recent efforts by the current administration of President Buhari to fighting corruption considered our sapping monster, the country seems yet to be dawdling in pervasive coma.

It is pathetic how that, despite the resources and the perceived efforts to genuine commitment, the country still remains to rise to expectations. Its saddening to know of how after many oodles of rhetoric as to how desirous and prepared they are to steer this country out of its awful doom by successive candidates the situation become to overwhelm them as they assume office; thereby becoming lull in real governance and deflating bursting hopes.

It’s truly pathetic how this situation has continued to be that the question readily becomes whether Nigeria lacks the requisite expertise to holistically navigate it out of shame; by keeping to and impressing on promises and expectations.

My discovery is that along the years, the course of this great nation have been navigated by entirely politicians and political entities, whose chief interest in politics is SELF. These folks are wrong slates that have opportunistically pried on this nation. They do not deserve to continue.

After due consultation with myself through the process of deep analysis, I have decidedly come to the conclusion that the candidate I will be opting for in the forthcoming 2019 Presidential Election is Prof Kingsley Moghalu.

The choice of Kingsley Moghalu is one that came from a long and consistent journey of searching and extrospection as to the person best suited for the office of the president at this point in time of our national history.

The suitability of Moghalu at this moment is glaring having known him as a seasoned personality that combines the critical elements of strong professionalism, sterling academic excellence and huge diplomatic contingency. This is the composite definition of the leadership Nigeria needs now.

Prof Moghalu’s stint as a renowned professional political economist, his academic exposure and the wealth of his international experience marks him out among other contenders. And what more spice do we need more than the vigour of his youthfulness to impress it in building the nation?

Therefore, in this spirit, I join the effort in making Kingsley Moghalu President #ToBuildANation. It’s my belief that he’d deliver upon expectations and promises.

Kingsley Ahanonu writes from Owerri

Twitter: @kings_emz