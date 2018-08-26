The Big 5: I’m not losing sleep over impeachment threats – Saraki, Ministry declares Carter Bridge safe for use | More stories

These are the stories you should be monitoring today:

Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki has dismissed claims that the Senate is yet to reconvene due to the threat to impeach him by some senators and the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC).



Saraki, who spoke to newsmen in Asaba, Delta, after a closed door meeting with Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, said that those who had gone to the roof top to announce the plot to impeach him, should have dissipated such energy on democratic ideals that would better the lots of Nigerians, insisting that no amount of political intimidation and security harassment would prevent the business of law-making that would impact positively on the country.

“I am not losing any sleep about impeachment. We have a country that a lot of Nigerians believe there must be rule of law, those who are talking about impeachment are engaging in cheap blackmail and I am not concerned about that,” he said.

Contrary to reports in some quarters that Carter bridge, Lagos was near collapse as a result of a dented portion of the outer walls of the bridge outbound Iddo link road, the Federal Ministry of Works has said that the bridge is structurally sound and safe for use.

Director Highways, Bridges and Designs at the Ministry, Adetokunbo Sogbesan, who disclosed this to journalists in Lagos during an inspection of the bridge, said some tests had been conducted and that the bridge is structurally okay and safe for use.

“It is the walls that are broken. We have been here before to examine and inspect the bridge and we are here to confirm that structurally, the bridge is okay,” Sogbesan said.

Former Governor of Anambra, Peter Obi, has said that the Nigerian economy is on life support due to the rising debt profile of about N22.7 trillion.

Obi, who disclosed this at a Conference’ organised by the Summit Bible Church, on Saturday, in Abuja, said the high unemployment rate was orchestrated by bad governance and if 50 per cent of the country’s revenue is used to settle such debt Nigerians will continue to groan.

“Our educational system is too low. Our per capita is 2000, and since our population growth is higher than the growth of our GDP, the consequences in the future will be higher than what it is today,” he added as he implored voters to weed out people who lack the technical know-how to revamp the nation’s economy and render good services.

The People’s Democratic Party(PDP) in Kogi West Senatorial District has said no aspirant will be granted automatic ticket to contest the 2019 general election.

At a stakeholders’ meeting on Saturday which held in Aiyetoro Gbedde, at the residence of Gen. David Jemibewon, a member of the party’s Board of Trustees, the PDP took the decision and generally resolved that a level playing field would be created for all aspirants in free and fair primaries.

The party said the decision was taken in the best interest of the party towards ensuring that it discourages impunity and any action that may likely create disaffection amongst its members.

The Nigerian Army has said it will discipline in line with the rules of service, soldiers who protested at Maiduguri airport in Borno two weeks ago over the suspicion that they were being deployed in the frontline of the battle against Boko Haram.

Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, A.M. Dikko, who disclosed this at a programme in Borno over the weekend, reminded the soldiers involved in the act of the oath they took during recruitment, emphasising that they voluntarily joined the military.

He further stressed that mutiny is an offence that attracts penalty.

“We don’t punish in the military. We discipline. Discipline is the bedrock of the job. If there’s no discipline, then we can’t have an army

“So, if a soldier errs, he must be corrected,” he said.

And stories from around the world:

Senator John McCain, the Vietnam war hero turned senator and presidential candidate, has died aged 81.

Mr McCain died on Saturday surrounded by his family, a short statement released by his office said. (BBC)

A strong 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck western Iran near the border with Iraq early Sunday, killing two people and injuring more than 200, officials said. (AFP)

Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop said on Sunday she has resigned from new Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s Cabinet, two days after a bruising leadership battle that toppled former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull. (Reuters)

Algerian authorities have announced the death of a second person in a recent cholera outbreak that has left dozens hospitalised. (Al Jazeera)

Iranian Defence Minister Amir Hatami arrived in Syria on Sunday for meetings with “senior defense and military officials” according to the Tasnim news agency. (Reuters)