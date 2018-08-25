The Late 5: Don’t touch civil cases anymore – IGP instructs FSARS; Buhari orders Military to be ruthless with bandits | More stories

These are the stories that drove the conversation this week:

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday challenged military personnel saddled with the task of fighting bandits in Zamfara, to be `as ruthless as humanly possible’ in carrying out their assignment.

Buhari gave the challenge at the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua International Airport Katsina, while addressing the 1000-strong military force assembled to curtail the activities of the bandits and other criminal elements, after which he returned to Abuja.

In line with the presidential directive for an overhaul of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, has ordered operatives of the unit (now FSARS) to wear police uniforms with full identification pending the launch of a new uniform for the squad.

According to a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood, on Friday, the squad would henceforth attend strictly to only cases of armed robbery and kidnap, leaving out civil and commercial matters.

Election into the seats of Local Council Chairmen and Councillors in Imo, on Saturday, recorded a low turn out, just as some political leaders suspected to be members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), were reportedly making appeals to residents to go and vote. Motorists and traders in Owerri, the state capital, were said to have flouted the order on restriction of movement issued by the State Government, as there was heavy vehicular movement in the morning while the relief and roadside markets in Owerri were open for business in defiance to the order. Reports from the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) also indicated that vehicles conveying election materials to the polling units were yet to leave the offices of the Imo State Independent Electoral Commission (ISIEC) by 9:45 am, to conduct the exercise boycotted by the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA). The Police Command in Osun has arrested 31 suspects alleged to have participated in razing down offices and vehicles including three patrol vans parked at the Police Area Command in Iwo town. The incidence took place on Friday, following a violent protest over the death of a 30 year old student, Tunde Nafiu, shot at Agboigboro in Iwo, on Thursday by an operative of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) attached to the Area Command Headquarters.

State Commissioner of Police, Fimihan Adeoye, who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, said the alleged killer policeman had been arrested and taken down to the State Criminal Investigation Department in Osogbo for interrogation, adding that he CP has visited the family of the deceased at Ileogbo to commiserate with them and to convey the message of the Inspector General of Police to the grieving family. The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) says it has introduced the transfer of e-ID Card to any NIMC Registration and Card Collection Centres of enrolee’s choice for collection. NIMC’s Head of Corporate Communications, Loveday Ogbonna, in disclosing this, said the request could be made from any of the NIMC Registration and Card Collection Centres nationwide, other than where the individual enrolled for the National Identification Number (NIN). “For some people who have received SMS for Card collection but may have changed location from where they initially registered, they can walk into any NIMC office near them and make a card transfer request by filling a Card Transfer Form indicating where they now want the card to be sent,” the commission noted. And stories from around the world: Manchester City offered hope to the chasing pack that the Premier League champions won’t be the same unstoppable force as last season in a 1-1 draw at Wolves on Saturday, while Arsenal ended their wait for a victory under new boss Unai Emery. (AFP)

Pope Francis has said he is ashamed of the Catholic Church’s failure to adequately address the “repellent crimes” of sex abuse by clergy. (BBC)

The commitment and determination of Turks is the guarantee needed to combat attacks on Turkey’s economy, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday, in his first comments on the currency crisis in days. (Reuters)

An outbreak of Ebola in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) killed dozens of people this month, authorities have said, as they roll out new drugs to tackle the virus amid concerns it has spread to a rebel-encircled area. (Al Jazeera)

A senior Russian official warned the United States on Saturday against making any “reckless” moves in Syria, the RIA news agency reported. (Reuters)