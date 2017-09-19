Lai Mohammed criticised proscription of Boko Haram, he now sings a different tune – Fayose

Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose has challenged Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed to to name those “treasury looters” he claimed are sponsoring the Indigenous People of Biafra.

Fayose stated this in a statement issued on Tuesday by his Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka.

He said, “More than 20 months after he claimed that 55 Nigerians stole over N1.34 tr from the country’s treasury from 2006 to 2013, Lai Mohammed is yet to tell Nigerians who the 55 people are.

“On June 10, 2013, Lai Mohammed spoke against the proscription of Boko Haram, saying that it stifled the press and tampered with the fundamental human rights of Nigerians. He also spoke in support of true federalism and restructuring of Nigeria. But today, in defense of President Muhammadu Buhari’s government, everything Lai Mohammed supported then, he is now against and what he was against then, he now supports.”