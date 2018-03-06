The Late 5: 24 people killed in fresh Benue crisis, Osinbajo says Boko Haram no longer a serious fighting force, and other top stories

These are the top five Nigerian stories that drove conversation today.

Twenty four persons on Monday were killed in a fresh crisis at Omusu Edimoga in Okpokwu Local Government Area of Benue State.

The council chairman, Olofu Ogwuche, stated this while conducting state governor, Samuel Ortom, round the affected community on Tuesday.

The Bauchi Government says Lassa fever has killed three people in the state.

The Chairman of the State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Alhaji Ibrahim Gamawa, confirmed this on Tuesday at the opening of clinician sensitisation training on Lassa fever in Bauchi.

According to him, ‎the state has recorded 25 suspected cases, five lab-confirmed cases, one probable case with three deaths between January 1 and March 4.

Benue governor, Samuel Ortom has said 24 persons killed on Monday at Omusu Edimoga be given mass burial next Friday.

According to a statement, the governor ordered that the victims should be buried on Friday.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said Boko Haram is no longer a serious fighting force.

Osinbajo said this on Tuesday while speaking at the opening of the 8th edition of the 2018 national security seminar.

Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun said the ministry has discovered new batch of 130,000 people who may have underpaid taxes over the years.

The minister made this known on Tuesday when she appeared on a morning programme on Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).

And now, stories from around the world…

The UK would respond “robustly” to any evidence of Russian involvement in the collapse of former spy Sergei Skripal, Boris Johnson has said.

Mr Skripal, 66, and his daughter Yulia, 33, are critically ill in hospital after being found unconscious in Salisbury, Wiltshire.

The foreign secretary said he was not pointing fingers at this stage, but described Russia as “a malign and disruptive force”.

Russia has denied any involvement.

Serena Williams says she frequently wondered how she would keep going after returning to the practice courts following the birth of her first child.

The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion will return to the WTA Tour at Indian Wells in California this week.

In an interview with BBC Sport, the 36-year-old American said she is motivated by the thought of playing long enough for her six-month-old daughter to have memories of watching her.

A Russian transport plane has crashed in Syria killing more than 30 people, the defence ministry says.

The An-26 plane crashed during landing at Hmeimim airbase, near the coastal city of Latakia, the ministry is quoted as saying by Russian media.

It says all 39 military personnel on board died, not 32 as earlier reported.

North Korea is willing to talk to the United States about giving up its nuclear weapons, South Korea said Tuesday, in a remarkable development that followed unprecedented meetings in Pyongyang.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has also agreed to refrain from conducting nuclear and missile tests while engaging in dialogue with South Korea, Seoul’s national security chief Chung Eui-yong said after returning from talks with Kim.

President Donald Trump rebuffed claims Tuesday that his White House is in chaos amid reports of high-profile departures and discord within the top ranks of the West Wing.

“The new Fake News narrative is that there is CHAOS in the White House. Wrong! People will always come & go, and I want strong dialogue before making a final decision,” Trump tweeted. “I still have some people that I want to change (always seeking perfection). There is no Chaos, only great Energy!”