Today’s Noisemakers: Skiibii, Kayode Ogundamisi, 2Baba, others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Skiibii

It seems that failure tends to be more public than success. Or at least that’s what we perceive it to be. We fret it, we try to avoid it, and we question ourselves every time we have unconventional ideas. But the simple truth is – no great success was ever achieved without failure. It may be one epic failure. Or a series of failures…” writes Ekaterina Walter.

The singer corroborates the above statement:

Pay attention to: “…be easy on yourself“.

2. Kayode Ogundamisi

He asks a relevant question…

Probably because OBJ is an elder statesman.

Some replies:

3. Innocent Idibia

In reaction to:

Really, ridiculous is an understatement. It is now looking like a ‘war’ on innocent Nigerians.

4. Sam Adeyemi

Your future becomes a done deal when your vision is a revelation from God and you are bold enough to act on it. #vision #takeaction

A post shared by Sam Adeyemi (@thesamadeyemi) on

“Act on it”, not… “sit on it”, not… “procastinate”.

5. Davido

The OBO celebrates his father on his birthday.

Guys guys, how many of you celebrate your folks without mincing words?

6. Ali Baba

7. Olabisi

Lol! This table boys are turning have ‘broke girls’ on it o.

8. Jubril Gawat

Some of the things that happen only in Nigeria.

9. Seun Alaofin

As they say, “God has a lot to do on Judgement Day“.

