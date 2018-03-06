Today’s Noisemakers: Skiibii, Kayode Ogundamisi, 2Baba, others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Skiibii

“It seems that failure tends to be more public than success. Or at least that’s what we perceive it to be. We fret it, we try to avoid it, and we question ourselves every time we have unconventional ideas. But the simple truth is – no great success was ever achieved without failure. It may be one epic failure. Or a series of failures…” writes

The singer corroborates the above statement:

Pay attention to: “…be easy on yourself“.

2. Kayode Ogundamisi

He asks a relevant question…

.@MBuhari fails to greet Obasanjo on 81st birthday and that made front page news?

With all the calamity hitting Nigeria left right and above, who gives a monkey about either OBJ or PMB's birthday greetings? pic.twitter.com/69etBsrTiL — Kayode Ogundamisi (@ogundamisi) March 6, 2018

Probably because OBJ is an elder statesman.

Some replies:

if it is you, would you greet? How can I greet someone who eats with me at day and plots at my back at night and even have the effrontery to throw it at my face. — chikarito (@chiksky02) March 6, 2018

That's why i felt bad for d present & future of Nigeria when i read @atiku & @APCNigeria's birthday greetings to OBJ. D former even went ahead to describe OBJ as a statesman whose benevolence to d people of Nigeria is immeasurable. fortunately, i know where both are coming from — OLAWALE (@Olawaleonline) March 6, 2018

3. Innocent Idibia

In reaction to:

Suspected Herdsmen Kill Several In Fresh Benue Attack. https://t.co/eQN7B3mYSW pic.twitter.com/ABNuEQ2H57 — Channels Television (@channelstv) March 5, 2018

Really, ridiculous is an understatement. It is now looking like a ‘war’ on innocent Nigerians.

4. Sam Adeyemi

“Act on it”, not… “sit on it”, not… “procastinate”.

5. Davido

The OBO celebrates his father on his birthday.



Guys guys, how many of you celebrate your folks without mincing words?

6. Ali Baba

7. Olabisi

Broke boys this broke boys that, but if you don't crowd fund from tunde, bola, chukwudi, and musa. Brazilian hair never set. You are yet to see black panther because kola didn't come home yet. You are mad — O.A👑 (@OlabisiOa) March 6, 2018

Lol! This table boys are turning have ‘broke girls’ on it o.

8. Jubril Gawat

Some of the things that happen only in Nigeria.

As reported: The owner of the House put up a "Welcome Uncle Yusuf" courtesy 'Nigerian Children' banner to cover up the EFCC "Red Biro" on the fence of his/her sealed building, Heard EFCC has pulled d billboard down … Naija sha 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/qqfM6UwSn4 — Jubril A. Gawat (@Mr_JAGs) March 6, 2018

9. Seun Alaofin

It is quite unfortunate. We look down on hard working people who do menial jobs to make ends meet. We glorify people who kill, defraud and do all sort of inhumane activities to gather wealth. We look down on humans and glorify demonic animals. God is watching!!! — Elder Seun 🇳🇬 (@seunalaofin) March 6, 2018

As they say, “God has a lot to do on Judgement Day“.