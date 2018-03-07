Are you ready for the Not Too Young to Run National Day of Action on Presidential Assent?

The Not Too Young To Run Movement will hold a National Day of Action to the Presidential Villa on 14 March 2018. The Not Too Young To Run Movement will use the National Day of Action rally to present a position paper to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The Day of Action is designed to demonstrate that the large youth population is in support of #NotTooYoungToRun bill.

Recall that on 25 July 2017, young Nigerians made a demand on their elected representatives in the National Assembly to pass the age reduction bill. On 26 July 2017, the Nigeria Senate passed the #NotTooYoungtoRun bill, with an overwhelming majority (86-10). The bill was passed, again by a large majority (261-23), in the House of Representatives on 27 July, 2017.

Subsequently, the Not Too Young To Run Movement hosted a Town Hall Meeting on 11 December 2017 with 6 Speakers and members of state Houses of Assembly. The Speakers of the Houses of Assembly from Kwara, Ekiti, Kaduna and Benue states and members from Kebbi and Cross River State Houses of Assembly at the meeting committed to promoting youth inclusion in Nigeria through the passage of the bill.

In February, 2018, the Age Reduction bill popularly known as the Not Too Young To Run bill was passed by 34 out of 36 State Houses of Assembly.

With this unprecedented feat, the world looks to President Muhammadu Buhari to assent to the constitutional amendment. Once the President assents, the bill becomes law making it possible for young people to run for office in 2019.

The National Day of Action is NOT a protest, but is a peaceful citizen engagement as part of the constitution amendment process. We invite you to join us as on 14 March 2018 at the Unity Fountain, Abuja by 8:00am for the National Day of Action.