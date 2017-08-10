The Late 5: These are the stories that drove conversation today

These are the top five stories that drove conversation today.

1. AIRFORCE RELEASES AERIAL VIDEO OF ATTACK ON BOKO HARAM

The Nigerian Airforce (NAF) has released a video of ambush of Sambisa forest which has been known to be the main base of operations of the Boko Haram terrorists.

2. ARREST PERPETRATORS OF HATE SPEECH, ODIGIE-OYEGUN TELLS OSINBAJO

The leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), John Odigie-Oyegun, has urged Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, to order security agencies to arrest perpetrators of hate speeches, images, and songs.

3. OSINBAJO APPROVES APPOINTMENT OF 21 PERMANENT SECRETARIES

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has approved the appointment of 21 new permanent secretaries in the federal civil service.

4. WE ARE FULLY WITH YOU | GROUP HOLDS RALLY IN SUPPORT OF BUHARI

A group of pro-Buhari protesters on Thursday held a solidarity rally in support of President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja.

5. BUHARI DID NOT PROMISE TO RESIGN IF … – PRESIDENCY

The Presidency has denied reports that President Muhammadu Buhari promised to resign if he does not recover from his illness.