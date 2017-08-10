[The Activism Blog] The nepotism in Buhari’s government is sickening

A Twitter user and regular public commentator @ogbenidipo has cried out in reaction to the level of nepotism in the Muhammadu Buhari-led Government.

In his tweets, he highlighted that the CBN, DSS, FIRS and other government agencies, in their recruitment process, only favour ‘family and friends’, therefore contravening the federal character. 

Another social media commentator, Kayode Ogundamisi (@ogundamisi) posted a ‘letter of introduction’ from the Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, presenting candidates for consideration in the DPR.

Of course, it cannot be argued what political smoke would be stirred if those candidates are rejected by the receivers.

Though we are not surprised, as the alleged nepotism is a confirmation of the 97% and 5% Buhari formula. However, the above tweets should serve as a wake-up call to the APC-led government and President Buhari that for him to belong to everybody and nobody, nepotism must be abolished. 

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

APC constitutes committee on true federalism

We are expecting high profile defectors in the next 3 weeks – PDP

Obiano vs Oyegun: The game of words played for the numbers