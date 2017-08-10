[The Activism Blog] The nepotism in Buhari’s government is sickening

A Twitter user and regular public commentator @ogbenidipo has cried out in reaction to the level of nepotism in the Muhammadu Buhari-led Government.

In his tweets, he highlighted that the CBN, DSS, FIRS and other government agencies, in their recruitment process, only favour ‘family and friends’, therefore contravening the federal character.

All the juicy jobs in CBN, FIRS, NNPC, DPR are allocated to family and friends and you're here on twitter defending politicians? 🤣sorry o🤣 — Dr. Dipo (@OgbeniDipo) August 8, 2017

You defend politicians day and night. They send their kids abroad. Then they come back and they find them juicy jobs. But you're still here. — Dr. Dipo (@OgbeniDipo) August 8, 2017

CBN, DSS, FIRS….the nepotism under Buhari's administration is number one in the history of Nigeria. It is way too much. Haba. — Dr. Dipo (@OgbeniDipo) August 8, 2017

Another social media commentator, Kayode Ogundamisi (@ogundamisi) posted a ‘letter of introduction’ from the Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, presenting candidates for consideration in the DPR.

Of course, it cannot be argued what political smoke would be stirred if those candidates are rejected by the receivers.

Over 600K candidates in 🇳🇬 recently sat exams for 23 DPR Vacancy but lucky candidates of @HouseNGR Chief Whip have nothing to worry about. pic.twitter.com/oQiOsjn4qJ — Kayode Ogundamisi (@ogundamisi) August 8, 2017

Though we are not surprised, as the alleged nepotism is a confirmation of the 97% and 5% Buhari formula. However, the above tweets should serve as a wake-up call to the APC-led government and President Buhari that for him to belong to everybody and nobody, nepotism must be abolished.