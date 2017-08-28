The Late 5: These are the stories that drove conversation today

These are the top five stories that drove conversation today.

1. Have You Heard Of The 3 M-Men Of The Kaduna Mafia?

For as long as the Buhari presidency has existed, there has been talk of cabals and shadow show-runners that actually run the Government instead of the persons Nigerians elected. Read here.

2. “Lagos Is One Of The Highest Waste Generators In The World” | 7 Takeaways From Governor Ambode’s Article

Governor Ambode is pitching Lagos afresh to Nigerians. In this piece, he shares his plans for the future. These are our 7 takeaways from the article. Read here.

3. Buhari Meets With Ministers, CBN Governor On The State Of The Economy

President Muhammadu Buhari Monday, received briefings from the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Udoma Udo Udoma, the Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun. and Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefuele, on the state of the economy.

4. Unfair Belittling Of Officers Won’t Encourage Them – Police

In a statement published by The Nation, the Nigerian Police has urged Nigerians to see the force as a vehicle of law-enforcement and positive change, rather than just a platform for corruption.

5. The Kokomaster Strategy And How D’banj Stays Winning

A look at D’banj’s interview on Apple Beats 1 radio Ebro Darden would glean pretty much all the things we have come to attune to the Entertainer. Read here.