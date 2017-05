Students of the Ladoke Akintola University (LAUTECH) on Wednesday protested the continued closure of the institution in Osun State.

The students who demanded an audience with the governor, Rauf Aregbesola also wanted a stable calendar and payment of their lecturers.

They were however unable to speak with the governor who was said to be unavailable.

The students later blocked the road while praying and obstructing traffic.

See photos below: