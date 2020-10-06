Laycon trends on YouTube’s most watched artistes and fans are ready to push him all the way

Following the recent graduation at the Big Brother Naija Lockdown edition, the leader of the newest set of brand influencers and celebrities, Agbeleshe Olamilekan, fondly called Laycon, has found his new found fame a blessing to his music trade.

Laycon, who already has songs to his credit before setting foot on Biggie’s floor, has now cracked the latest ranking of Top Artistes on YouTube, according to TurnTable Charts.

Top Artistes on YouTube NG (week of Sept 25 – Oct 1) Wizkid – 435,000 views

Davido – 366,000 views

Burna Boy – 273,000 views

Laycon – 260,000 views

Mercy Chinwo – 250,000 views https://t.co/LFTgkk2DHz — TurnTable Charts (TTC) (@TurntableCharts) October 5, 2020

According to the list, the BBNaija champion commanded 260,000 views in only the last week in September. He trailed Wizkid, Davido and Burna Boy while topping gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo, with 10,000 views to make the top 5. It was a moment of pride for his fans, iCons when more popular and established acts like Naira Marley, Patoranking and Fireboy DML had less views than Laycon.

iCons are definitely happy about this latest feat and have not hesitated in expressing their excitement on social media. Their favourite act is breaking ranks and they are intent on giving him all the support he needs to stay atop music rankings.

It will also come as a welcome development for iCons as DJ Neptune has arranged a remix of his hit song, ‘Nobody’ with Laycon and is expected to drop soon. In other words, there should be more reasons for Laycon to keep trending and iCons appear ready to keep latching on to whatever will keep the 26-year old relevant not only in the social discourse but also in the highly competitive music industry.