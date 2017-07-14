[The Legislative Blog]: Your MCM, Bukola Saraki donated one bus to disabled people and he’s not ashamed to flaunt it

One bus!

One 15-seater Toyota bus to the Foundation of People Living with Disabilities in Niger Delta.

While we can think of a million other ways these people can be empowered, our dear Senate President took to all his social media pages to cheer himself and his eighth Senate for providing one bus. One f__king bus!

Saraki wrote, “This bus reinforces the notion that the Senate listens, the Senate acts, the Senate remembers, and the Senate cares”.

The Senate “remembers” and “cares” enough to purchase a bus, stamp its name on it in gigantic lettering and make a big show of its presentation.

He wrote further, “This presentation and handing over ceremony, which culminated from a request that this group made in a courtesy visit to my office last year should be a clear demonstration that it might not be immediate, but this institution, will always listen, act, remember and keep it’s promises.”

Oh, so it even took them nearly a year to purchase this one bus? Wawu!

Can you all see the clowns we voted in office? Hope we’re getting ideas on how to boot them out of government come 2019?