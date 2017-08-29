[The Legislative Blog]: Sen Dino Melaye won’t tell you he was booed at Notting Hill Carnival (WATCH)

Contrary to everything you’ve seen on his Instagram and read on blogs about Senator Dino Melaye “having a ball” at the Notting Hill Carnival in London, we found proof that things didn’t go quite well for him.

Senator Melaye had earlier shared photos of himself clowning around at the carnival and singing his mockery classic, Ajekun Iya on stage to partygoers at the Nigerian stand.

What he failed to show us is the group of Nigerians who would not have him sell them propaganda. They scoffed at him and threw their middle fingers in the air as he tried to pass a message about extending the carnival to Lagos.

Watch: