[The Legislative Blog] Senator Murray-Bruce has a word of caution for the PDP following the Supreme Court’s ruling

Senator Ben Murray-Bruce representing Bayelsa East senatorial district has urged the Peoples Democratic Party to come together in unity following the ruling of the Supreme Court declaring Senator Ahmed Makarfi as its authentic chairman.

Early Wednesday, the country’s apex court sacked Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, saying Makarfi was the authentic chairman.

In a statement released moments after the ruling, the commonsense senator said, “We are happy this nightmare is over. There is no victor no vanquished. This is also, not a time to gloat. I call on all sides to stretch out a hand of brotherhood to rebuild our great party. Peace is better than war and unity, better than division. This judgement is indeed a victory for democracy and together, the PDP can return to being a formidable alternative to the ruling government.”