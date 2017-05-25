Lieberman removes name from running for U.S FBI Director Search

Former Senator Joe Lieberman, who was the front-runner to replace fired FBI Director James Comey, has formally withdrawn from consideration for the post, NBC reports.

Lieberman sent a letter to President Donald Trump,Wednesday, in it he said he wanted to avoid any potential conflict due to Trump’s decision to appoint Marc Kasowitz as his primary external counsel over the ongoing probe into possible collusion between Trump’s campaign and Russian government. Lieberman’s concerns stem from the fact that he works in the same firm with Kasowitz in New York.

Reported by Politico, the letter read “I have decided to withdraw my name from consideration for this nomination, with your selection of Marc Kasowitz to represent you in the various investigations that have begun, I do believe that it would be best to avoid any appearance of a conflict of interest, given my role as senior counsel in the law firm of which Marc is the senior partner. Just being thought of for this position was a great honor because of my enormous respect for the men and women of the FBI and the critical and courageous work they do in protecting the American people from criminals and terrorists, and upholding our finest values,” Lieberman wrote.

See Copy of the letter below;

Lieberman was Trump’s top candidate to replace FBI Director James Comey, who was fired earlier this month. Andrew McCabe, former Oklahoma Gov. Frank Keating and Richard McFeeley, a former executive assistant director in the FBI were the other three candidates include the current acting director.