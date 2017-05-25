The Late 5: These are the stories that drove conversations today

These are the top five stories that drove conversations today.

COURT ORDERS DSS TO RELEASE IFEANYI UBAH WITHIN 24 HOURS

The High Court sitting in Lagos, has on Thursday, ordered the DSS to release the Managing Director of Capital Oil and Gas, Ifeanyi Ubah, if they can’t file any charges on him.

Through a 100 page judgement, the trial judge, Justice Mohammed, asked the DSS to file a charge against him or release him within 24 hours.

2. SIX STUDENTS KIDNAPPED IN EPE

Six students in Igbonla Model College in Epe have been kidnapped on Thursday.

Vanguard reports that the Lagos State Police Command foiled the kidnap attempt yesterday at the school, while the kidnappers attempted to gain entrance into the school.

3. NIGERIANS HAVE THE RIGHT TO DISCUSS THE TERMS OF THEIR EXISTENCE – OSINBAJO AT #BIAFRA50

Speaking at the #Biafra50 event, organised May 25 2017, Nigeria’s Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, alongside, former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, said Nigeria is better united than divided.

In his speech, the Acting President said, “Nigerians have the rights to, exercise, debate and discuss the terms of their existence.”

4. QUEEN ELIZABETH VISITS VICTIMS OF THE MANCHESTER TERROR ATTACK

Queen Elizabeth II, has on Thursday, visited the victims of the Manchester terror attack at the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital today.

The Queen had earlier released a statement after the terror attack, condemning the attack.

5. BUHARI’S HEALTH HAS IMPROVED GREATLY – EMBASSY OFFICIAL

President Muhammadu Buhari’s health has improved as he continues to receive medical treatment in the UK, Premium Times reports.

According to the online newspaper, a source in the Nigeria High Commission in London, United Kingdom confirmed the news.