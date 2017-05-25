Buhari’s health has improved greatly – Embassy official

President Muhammadu Buhari’s health has improved as he continues to receive medical treatment in the UK, Premium Times reports.

According to the online newspaper, a source in the Nigeria High Commission in London, United Kingdom confirmed the news.

The source said, “Oh yes; we thank God.

“He is doing very good; he is ok but his doctors will determine (when he will return).”

[Read Also: BUHARI WILL WIN ANOTHER PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION – PRESIDENCY]

According to the official who doesn’t want to be named, said it was sad that some Nigerians were wishing the President dead.

“(It is) sad that any human being will wish another dead.”

He continued, “It’s sad but God is all seeing and will always suffice and to Him we submit all our affairs. They have failed and will continue to fail.”

On the calls for Mr. Buhari’s resignation on the ground of poor health , the source said, “Well that’s their problem because it is God that gives power and takes it when He so wishes and not anybody else.”

The source added that the President is now able to comfortably observe his five daily prayers.