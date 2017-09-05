[The Sexuality Blog] Looking for a podcast that tells LGBT stories? Here’s a recommendation

The multiplication of LGBT voices is important if we are going to change the narrative around LGBT life in Nigeria. So far, everyone but LGBT people have been given the access to tell our stories, and the few people who actually are, often do it for personal gain, or are usually very privileged persons whose wealth or influence insulates them from the very real consequences of identifying publicly as gay, lesbian, bisexual or transsexual and how it can put us in danger. Neutral spaces that are free of this are necessary, and the relative anonymity of podcasting is a great place to start.

We recently discovered this podcast, The Pride Diaries, which is run anonymously by a group of LGBT women committed to telling necessary stories. The podcast is relatively young, it only has a handful of episodes, but already it is making an impact, with a much needed coming out story episode, where young LGBT Nigerians in various stages of the coming out process get to tell their stories. If you are of the community, you should check it out, and if you feel so inclined, maybe even contribute. If you are straight, you should still give it a listen. You could learn a thing or two.

Listen here.