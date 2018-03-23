Make money all day, every day; become a Sapphire Scents distributor

Sapphire Scents Eko, notable for its bespoke and signature scent is giving you an opportunity to make money every day by becoming a distributor. This offer is open to everyone and guarantees you get paid anytime as opposed to the regular twelve times a year.

Building multiple streams of income is no longer a luxury, it has become a necessity.

With an unpredictable economy, high rate of unemployment, mounting job losses and the rampant increase in the cost of living, the ability to generate income is one’s greatest asset. As a distributor with Sapphire Scents Eko, you diversify your cash flow by possessing an alternative stream of income which enables you scale through a sudden financial crisis or an economic meltdown which leads to long-term wealth creation.

In addition to flexible work hours as a Sapphire Scents Eko distributor, you acquire business management and entrepreneurial skills. It helps to sharpen your understanding of managing people, critical and creative thinking, operations, logistics, marketing and finance. You will also explore corporate strategy and business ethics which teach you how to operate effectively in a competitive business environment which will prepare you for setting up and running your individual businesses.

Other perks that come with being a Sapphire Scents Eko distributor are;

You make between $45-$150 on a bottle of perfume or diffuser.

You are part of a monthly contribution that gives you approximately 2 million naira every year.

You compete to win $1000 every quarter.

You network with remarkable people from other parts of the world forming long lasting business and personal relationships.

Being a Sapphire Scents Eko distributor guarantees you a steady additional income without any hassle, mitigates the anxiety that comes with unforeseen expenses and promotes financial stability.

As a distributor, you realise that your earning potential is limitless and you can truly start working towards living the life you envision today.

Why limit yourself to getting paid one time in 30 days, when you can get 30 times in one day?

